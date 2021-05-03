JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 738,049 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 738,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

NYSE CUB opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

