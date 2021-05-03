JUST Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $295.87 million and $305.22 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00279216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01105035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00727245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.68 or 0.99796376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.