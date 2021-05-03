JustBet Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $1.11 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.