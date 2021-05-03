Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,786.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kakaku.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kakaku.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $$26.68 on Monday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $34.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

