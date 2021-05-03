Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

KARO opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

