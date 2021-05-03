Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $15.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 45258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,728,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 88,405 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $672.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

