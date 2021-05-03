KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $2,180,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.33 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

