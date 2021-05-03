KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of iQIYI worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

