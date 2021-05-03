KBC Group NV Sells 1,788 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.35.

Shares of W stock opened at $295.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $1,150,350.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,081 shares of company stock worth $6,765,682. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.