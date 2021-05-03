KBC Group NV Sells 2,249 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $13,494,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $315.17 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,433.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

