Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

