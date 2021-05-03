Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.43 ($45.21).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.