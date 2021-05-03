KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $43.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

