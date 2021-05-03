KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

