KeyCorp Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.47.

NYSE:BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

