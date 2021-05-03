KeyCorp Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

GNRC opened at $323.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.67. Generac has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

