Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

