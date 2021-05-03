Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

