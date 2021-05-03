Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $35,218,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

