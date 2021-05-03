Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 605,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

