KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

