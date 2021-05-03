Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

