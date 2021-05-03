Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.