KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,866. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.