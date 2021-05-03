L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.

NYSE LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

