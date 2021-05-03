L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.
NYSE LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $213.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
