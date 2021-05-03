L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

