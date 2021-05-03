Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $153.72 and a fifty-two week high of $269.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

