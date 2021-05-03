Lake Street Capital Raises LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $65.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

LMAT stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

