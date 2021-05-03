Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAMR stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

