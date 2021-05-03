Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $10.62 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $595,223.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00277998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01155505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00720285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,902.89 or 1.00202429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.