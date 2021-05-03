Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $87.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.91 million and the highest is $88.40 million. Lantheus reported sales of $90.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $389.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 442,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

