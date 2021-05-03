Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.62

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.62 and last traded at C$22.60, with a volume of 55705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.50.

LGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

