Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $103.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

