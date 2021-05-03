Ledyard National Bank Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $211,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 206,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $85.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

