Ledyard National Bank Has $984,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $819.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $829.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $772.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

