Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

