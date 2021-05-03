Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

