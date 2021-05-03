Ledyard National Bank Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

