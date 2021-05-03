Ledyard National Bank Sells 186 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.84 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.