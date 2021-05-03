Ledyard National Bank Sells 367 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

