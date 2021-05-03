Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,393. Lennar has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

