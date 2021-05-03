Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $1,215,334.12 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lennox International stock opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.