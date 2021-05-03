Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $1,215,334.12 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lennox International stock opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

