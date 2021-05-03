LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million.

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

