Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.