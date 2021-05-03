Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $570.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.90 million and the highest is $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168,453 shares of company stock valued at $194,862,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 7,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,299. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.