Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 110,741 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 771,993 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.