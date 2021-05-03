Liberum Capital Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STM stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

