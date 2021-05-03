Liberum Capital Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.
STM stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
