LifePro Asset Management Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,192.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.01 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

