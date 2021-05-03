LifePro Asset Management Purchases 489 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

