LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 3.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $318.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.10 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

