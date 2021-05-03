LifePro Asset Management Sells 478 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.